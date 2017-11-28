The Ridgefield Press

No Way, Jose! I Ain’t Going! School refusal topic of parent talk Dec. 6

By The Ridgefield Press on November 28, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, Schools · 0 Comments

Parenting the #Selfie Generation has a calendar of events taking place throughout the school year.

School? No Way, Jose! I Ain’t Going! is the title of the next program in the Parenting the #Selfie Generation: Resilience for Life series that will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library. This program about student school refusal will be presented by Nicholas Crimarco Ph.D., who is an instructor and staff psychologist in the Columbia University Clinic for Anxiety-Related Disorders.

Parenting the #Selfie Generation is a community-wide collaboration with Ridgefield Public Schools, the Ridgefield Council of PTAs, the Ridgefield Library, the Ridgefield Youth Commission, Books on the Common, Project Resilience, Town Vibe, and Silver Hill Hospital. Registration is recommended at ridgefieldlibrary.org or by calling 203-438-2282.

