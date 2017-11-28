Police plan ‘Stuff a Cruiser’ toy drive Saturday during holiday stroll

The Ridgefield Police Benevolent Association is joining with the Toy Chest and Ridgefield’s Marine Corps League detachment to collect new, unwrapped toys for the Marines’ Toys for Tots program.

As part of the month-long effort, Ridgefield police will host a ‘Stuff the Cruiser’ toy drive during the Holiday Stroll Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside of the Toy Chest on Main Street. The store wwill be offering a 10% discount on toys purchased for the effort.

The Marine Corps League reports that Toys for Tots barrels will be collected Friday, Dec. 15.