Obituary: Susan Twining Costanzi, 90, of Brookfield

Susan Twining Costanzi, age 90, of Brookfield, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Monday, November 27, 2017.

Susan was married to the late James Costanzi, both from Ridgefield, in 1954.

During her career as a Registered Nurse, she worked at Mt. Kisco Hospital, at Dr. Sheehan’s office in Ridgefield, New Milford Nursing Home and Hospice.

She got her commercial pilot’s license in 1972. She loved flying and took up aerial acrobatics. In 1974 Susan took a solo cross-country trip in her Citabria Airplane N8780, retracing a flight made by her grandfather Arthur Coppell in 1929 in a Transcontinental Air Transport Trimotor.

She retired to Cornwall, CT and later moved to The Village at Brookfield Commons in 2009.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews: Rebecca Santini Hearn, Gary Santini, Catherine Santini, Keith Cullerton, Kim Cullerton; 6 grandnieces, 3 grandnephews and 2 great grandnieces.

She was predeceased by her mother: Susan Coppell Twining Duncan Morris, her father: John Halifax Twining and her sister: Nancy Twining Vreland.

Per her request, there are no calling hours or services. The Colonial Funeral Home, New Milford is handling arrangements.

