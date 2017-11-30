Silhouette artist will visit Ridgefield Historical Society Dec. 16

Kids, sweethearts, pets — they’re all potential silhouettes!

The Ridgefield Historical Society is bringing traditional silhouette artist Deborah O’Connor of Rhode Island to town for a day of creating silhouettes as art and keepsakes.

The silhouetting session will be Saturday, Dec. 16, from 10 to 4 at the Ridgefield Historical Society’s Scott House at 4 Sunset Lane.

O’Connor cuts silhouettes freehand — no tracing — from black paper, and they can be mounted on card stock. Mattes and frames will be available for purchase. Having a silhouette done takes only about five minutes.

“Subjects should dress in attire that you would like to have captured in the silhouette,” the History Society said. “Details will show, so include bows, ribbons, neckties, collars, hats, suit jackets, etc.” O’Connor can do silhouettes that include people’s eyeglasses.

For pet silhouettes, people may schedule an appointment and bring the pet or a right-profile photo of the animal.

Silhouettes start at $30, and extra copies — “wonderful gifts for grandparents,” the History Society said — are another $15 each. Mattes start at $10.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call the Ridgefield Historical Society at 203-438-5821 from 1 to 5 Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays or email [email protected]