The Ridgefield High School Interact Club made a significant donation of canned goods and non-perishables to the Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association’s food pantry on Nov. 20. Club members are shown here with MJ Heller, RVNA director of philanthropy.

The RVNA food pantry serves patients and community members who are not able to go in person to other food pantries or grocery stores, whether because of temporary mobility issues or more permanent ones; RVNA clinicians deliver the items to the homes as needed. RVNA is grateful to the RHS Interact Club for its kind and generous support, Heller said.