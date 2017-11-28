Recreation Notes: Gifts for college kids

Are you looking for the perfect gift for the college student in your life? Ridgefield Parks & Recreation’s Home for the Holidays membership will help them stay in shape over their winter break. They can swim laps, work out in the Wellness Center and enjoy group fitness classes. With the proof of a college ID, students may purchase a two-month membership.

Come and take your holiday photos with our tree decorated by the Ridgefield Woman’s Club. This is a perfect photo opportunity for your holiday cards. The tree will be available during recreation center hours from Dec. 2 to 31.

Our popular swim lessons start on Jan. 2. Member registration begins at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7, and open registration is available on Monday, Dec. 11, at 9 a.m. American Red Cross-certified offerings include parent and child classes (ages 6 to 47 months), preschool aquatics (ages 4 to 5), American Red Cross Learn to Swim classes (ages 6 to 12), adult lessons (ages 13-plus), and private lessons for members ages 3 or older.

For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.