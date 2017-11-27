Thrift Shop: Shoes, glorious shoes

Shoes, glorious shoes — Coach, Ferragamo and Uggs. While you’re in the mood, come show them some love. Join us on Tuesday, Nov. 28, for our first-ever shoe extravaganza. Oliver Twist and Fagin would like to pick a pair or two. Singing encouraged — I understand there’s a little ditty, they’re singing in the city! Oom-pah-pah.

Holiday items have been selling briskly, but there’s still more to come. Our gift boutique opens Thursday, Nov. 30. Besides new gifts, our collection of ugly Christmas sweaters will be available. We’ll be open both Thursday and Friday 12 to 8 p.m. and Saturday 12 to 4 p.m. Enjoy the Holiday Stroll and get your shopping done.

We have so much to be thankful for at the Thrift Shop. The move to a larger location has exceeded our expectations and we anticipate being able to give even more to local non-profits. We are an all-volunteer organization with 80 phenomenal workers and fortunate to have wonderful customers and extremely generous donors. It takes a village to run the Thrift Shop, and how thankful we are to be part of and support the Ridgefield community. Have a great Thanksgiving and see you soon at 21B Governor Street.