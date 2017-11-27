Computer classes at Ridgefield Continuing Education begin today, Nov. 27

Microsoft Office classes through Ridgefield Continuing Education starting soon include Excel Intro (Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 27 and 28, $82); Excel Intermediate (Wednesday, Nov. 29, noon to 3, and Thursday, Nov. 30, noon to 2 , $102); Excel Advanced (Friday, Dec. 1, 10 to 3:30, $102); Access Intro (Friday, Dec. 8, 10 to 3:30, $102); and Windows 10 Basics (Thursday, Dec. 14, 1:30 to 3:30, $44).

Tutorials, PowerPoint, Word, Photoshop Elements, LinkedIn, Facebook, Social Networks, iPhone, iPad, eBay, and Outlook are also available. There is a $2 to $7 materials fee in Microsoft classes. Ridgefield senior (age 62 and older) discount available. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.