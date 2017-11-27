The Ridgefield Press

Computer classes at Ridgefield Continuing Education begin today, Nov. 27

November 27, 2017

Microsoft Office classes through Ridgefield Continuing Education starting soon include Excel Intro (Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 27 and 28, $82); Excel Intermediate (Wednesday, Nov. 29, noon to 3, and Thursday, Nov. 30, noon to 2 , $102); Excel Advanced (Friday, Dec. 1, 10 to 3:30, $102); Access Intro (Friday, Dec. 8, 10 to 3:30, $102); and Windows 10 Basics (Thursday, Dec. 14, 1:30 to 3:30, $44).

Tutorials, PowerPoint, Word, Photoshop Elements, LinkedIn, Facebook, Social Networks, iPhone, iPad, eBay, and Outlook are also available. There is a $2 to $7 materials fee in Microsoft classes. Ridgefield senior (age 62 and older) discount available. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

