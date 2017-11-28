Looking Back: RHS babies! Bible’s UFOs

“Pregnancy a problem for teens,” said a headline 25 years ago, in the Nov. 24, 1992, Ridgefield Press. A subhead added: “Ridgefield youths aren’t immune.”

The Connecticut state health department reported two 19-year-old Ridgefielders giving birth in 1990, and two town 18-year-olds in 1991. Numbers weren’t released on 1992.

The Press reported the reply of Principal Joseph Ellis when asked how many pregnancies he knew of at Ridgefield High School that year: “I don’t know if there are four or three or five,” he said. “It does happen. Over the year we have students who are pregnant or who have been pregnant.”

Carjackings were a concern, following incidents in Danbury and Norwalk.

“Local hardware store owners have seen an increase in Mace and tear gas sales. … The trend in carjacking crime has become a national problem in New York, New Jersey and even Connecticut,” a story by Nancy Zink reported. “To date there have been no such incidents in Ridgefield.”

Also on the front page: “Regina Yannuzzi, a longtime volunteer in the school system, became the new chairman of the Ridgefield Board of Education. … ‘Everyone stepped back and I was the only one left,’ Mrs. Yannuzizi said with a laugh.’”

Ridgefield High School’s girls soccer team lost 1-0 to Simsbury in the state Class L final.

“The Tigers could regret little, however, as they ended the season with a 14-6 record and showed in the championship game that they could play with the state’s best teams,” wrote sports reporter Patrick Cassidy.

50 years ago

“The town has taken possession of the 79-acre Richardson property off North Salem Road and the 61-acre Slavitt property on Lake Windwing,” the Nov. 21, 1967, Press reported.

“A town meeting in July authorized the town to purchase the Richardson property, now the proposed site for the new high school, for $115,000. The Slavitt property, approved by a September town meeting, cost $56,400.”

Another story concerned land: “The Board of Selectmen has begun consideration of building a municipal golf course in Ridgefield.”

“And I looked, and behold, a whirlwind came out of the north, a great cloud, and a fire infolding itself, and a brightness was about it,” wrote columnist Ted Trombla. “Also out of the midst thereof came four living creatures and every one had four faces and every one had four wings. …

“This exciting Bible story was told by the great prophet Ezekiel in the fifth year of his captivity in Babylon about 600 B.C.,” Trombla wrote. “It is one of the earliest reliable accounts of UFO sightings and in many respects it corresponds quite closely with modern-day experiences.”