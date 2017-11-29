Letter: Clarifying apologies at zoning hearing

To the Editor:

Regarding the B&B kerfuffle described in last week’s Press, it was not I who apologized to Mrs. Noyes for “disparaging remarks,” but, rather, she who apologized to me for attributing a disparaging remark to me when, in fact, a review of the transcript showed that no such remarks had been made by me or anyone else.

Mrs. Noyes thought I had referred to her as a “lunatic.” I listened carefully to all Mrs. Noyes had to say and, while I believe Mrs. Noyes was on the south side of the argument, she clearly is no lunatic and, not being one, the good Mrs. Noyes escaped my appending that appellation to her.

John Katz