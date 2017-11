Ridgefield Little Leaguer Ian Brown stopped into Addessi Jewelers last week to award Kate Addessi Melo a plaque for the store’s support of his team.

Addessi Jewelers has sponsored a Little League team for the past two decades as part of the jeweler’s initiative to take part in the success of local businesses and events, as well as encourage local shopping.

Addessi Jewelers is located at 387 Main Street, Ridgefield.

For more information visit AddessiJewelers.com or call 203-438-6549.