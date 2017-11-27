The Ridgefield Press

RVNA welcomes occupational therapist Julie Fasolino

The Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association recently welcomed occupational therapist Julie Fasolino to its team.

She brings more than 25 years of experience to RVNA and currently serves patients both in their homes and on-site at Rehab by RVNA. A native Chicagoan, Fasolino received her bachelor of science degree in occupational therapy from the University of Illinois at Chicago before heading east to join her husband, start a family and launch her career.

She specializes in neurological conditions and orthopedics, helping her patients regain their independence and functionality after illness or injury.

For information on RVNA and Rehab by RVNA, visit ridgefieldvna.org.

 

