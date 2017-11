Santa is coming to the Ridgefield Boys & Girls Club Saturday, Dec. 2, during the annual Holiday Stroll. Breakfast with Santa, from 8 a.m. to noon, includes a pancake breakfast, holiday games and crafts and, of course, Santa. The cost is $6 for kids, $8 for adults, with $30 as the family maximum.

For more information, visit bgcridgefield.org or call 203-438-8821.