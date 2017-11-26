All-FCIAC honors for Ridgefield High athletes

Forty Ridgefield High School athletes have received All-Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference honors for the 2017 fall sports season.

Football: Ten players from the team that went 7-3 this fall received all-conference honors. Junior wide receiver Jackson Mitchell was named to the All-FCIAC first-team offense, and senior linebacker Alex Cali was selected to the All-FCIAC first-team defense.

Senior tackle Michael Turner made the All-FCIAC second-team offense, with senior nose guard John Schneider, senior defensive end Jason Donovan, and senior strong safety Matt Lombardo all chosen to the All-FCIAC second-team defense.

Senior quarterback Greg Gatto, senior wide receiver Luke Gaydos, and senior linebackers Connor Goff and Noah Isaacson were all selected to the All-East squad.

Girls soccer: Seven members of Ridgefield’s Class LL state champion team earned honors. Leading the way were senior defender Kathryn Barlow and junior defender Claire Middlebrook, who were both named to the All-FCIAC first team.

Sophomore forward Caitlin Slaminko and sophomore midfielder Megan Klosowski were chosen to the All-FCIAC second team, while freshman forwards Faith Arnold and Tasha Riek and sophomore midfielder Emma Langis received honorable mention.

Boys soccer: Senior striker JT Siano and senior defender Ben Sasse were both selected to the All-FCIAC first team. Four more Ridgefield players — senior defenders Nick David, Michael Grevers and Shane Bowler and senior forward Christian DeVivo — made the All-East team.

Girls volleyball: Caroline Curnal, a senior outside hitter, was chosen to the All-FCIAC first team. Senior middle hitter Alicia Hill was named to the All-FCIAC second team, and senior setter Lauren Thrasher received honorable mention.

Field hockey: Senior forward Katie Pieterse was named to the All-FCIAC first team. Classmate Natalie Silver made the All-East squad, and fellow seniors Julia McSpedon and Ellie Kaiser received honorable mention.

Girls swimming: Senior Micaela O’Malley (400 freestyle relay); juniors Anna Turner (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay), Hannah Snyder (50 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay) and Jenna Leonard (200 freestyle relay); and freshman Stephanie Bishop (200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay) all made the All-FCIAC first team.

Earning spots on the All-FCIAC second team were juniors Julia Weiner (200 medley relay, 100 backstroke) and Elissa Clancy (200 medley relay).

Girls cross country: By finishing third at the conference championship, junior Gabriella Viggiano earned a spot on the All-FCIAC first team. Teammates Clodagh Ryan and Maddie Guter made the All-FCIAC second team by finishing 24th and 30th, respectively, at the conference meet.

Notes: All-FCIAC honors in girls swimming and boys and girls cross country were based on results from the conference championships. The All-FCIAC selections in all other sports were determined by votes from league coaches.