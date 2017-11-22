Ridgefield routs Danbury, 41-0, in season finale

It took the Ridgefield High football team a bit longer than usual to get on the scoreboard Wednesday night. But once the Tigers did, they were unstoppable.

With quarterback Greg Gatto throwing for four touchdowns and running for another, Ridgefield ended its season by routing Danbury, 41-0, in the teams’ annual FCIAC Thanksgiving Rivalry game at Tiger Hollow.

Ridgefield finished the season with a 7-3 record, while Danbury dropped to 1-9.

Following a scoreless first quarter, Ridgefield opened the scoring on Gatto’s 11-yard touchdown run less than a minute into the second period. Harry Woodger’s extra point gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead.

Gatto connected with Luke Gaydos on an 11-yard touchdown pass with 1:38 left before halftime, and Jackson Mitchell then intercepted a Danbury pass and returned it 35 yards for another Ridgefield score 13 seconds later. Woodger’s third extra point increased the Tigers’ lead to 21-0 at halftime.

Gatto added three more touchdown tosses in the second half as Ridgefield continued to pour on the points. Gatto had TD passes of 19 and 28 yards to Jimmy Kulik before hitting Gaydos on a five-yard scoring pass with 4:01 to play. Woodger’s fifth extra point of the night completed the Tigers’ 41-0 victory.

