Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra holds master class, workshop for local student musicians

Aspiring young local musicians had a unique opportunity to participate in a master class and audition workshop held on Nov. 17 at The First Congregational Church in Ridgefield.

The master class for middle and high school students was led by Maestro Eric Mahl, Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra Music Director candidate and conductor for the RSO’s upcoming Dec. 2 concert.

The audition workshop was led by Mahl, along with guest panelists Hilary Brown and Paul Shim, focusing on the repertoire for Western Regional and college auditions. Student musicians playing both brass and woodwind instruments performed in the master class and received feedback, with some taking part in mock auditions with adjudicator comments and suggestions.