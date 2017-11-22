The Ridgefield Press

Sugarbeads & More to host grand opening Thursday, Nov. 30

By The Ridgefield Press on November 22, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

Sugarbeads & More is hosting a grand opening and artist reception Thursday, Nov. 30 from 5 to 9 p.m.

The new owners, Andie and Peter Schoellkopf, are excited to debut their new gallery and boutique, which is an addition to their collection of beads, gemstones and pearls.

The new gallery and boutique will feature a selection of jewelry and art, all created by local artisans.

Attendees can meet the artists and enjoy a fun-filled evening with wine and cheese to celebrate the newest addition to Ridgefield’s artisan community!

Sugarbeads is located at 113 Danbury Road in the Copps Hill Common. Fo more information, call 203-431-6655.

No related posts.

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra holds master class, workshop for local student musicians Next Post Giving Thanks: Ridgefield Playhouse Winter Gala
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress