Sugarbeads & More to host grand opening Thursday, Nov. 30

Sugarbeads & More is hosting a grand opening and artist reception Thursday, Nov. 30 from 5 to 9 p.m.

The new owners, Andie and Peter Schoellkopf, are excited to debut their new gallery and boutique, which is an addition to their collection of beads, gemstones and pearls.

The new gallery and boutique will feature a selection of jewelry and art, all created by local artisans.

Attendees can meet the artists and enjoy a fun-filled evening with wine and cheese to celebrate the newest addition to Ridgefield’s artisan community!

Sugarbeads is located at 113 Danbury Road in the Copps Hill Common. Fo more information, call 203-431-6655.