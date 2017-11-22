Gobble, gobble: 36th annual Turkey Trot to benefit Boys & Girls Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield will host the 36th annual Turkey Trot 5K and kids fun run tomorrow — Thursday, Nov. 23, Thanksgiving Day, — beginning at 8 a.m.

Race proceeds help the Boys & Girls Club create great futures for all young people in Ridgefield.

The 5K and Kids Fun Run begins at the Boys & Girls Club, located at 41 Governor Street. All are welcome, from inexperienced joggers to marathon runners. The one half mile kids fun run starts at 8 a.m. and the 5K Turkey Trot begins at 8:30 a.m.

Runners can register online or in person. Registration this week (Nov. 20-23) is $40. The Kids Fun Run is $15 per child. Registration the day of the event will beginning at 7 a.m.

Register online at www.bgcridgefield.org. Register in person at the Club Monday through Friday, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Gerry Hawaux, office administrator, at 203-438-8821 ext. 16.