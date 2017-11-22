Giving Thanks: Ridgefield Playhouse Winter Gala

The Ridgefield Playhouse Winter Gala on Sunday, Nov. 19, with The Brian Setzer Orchestra was a success! With a wonderful Gala reception including food from Bailey’s Backyard, Bareburger, Bernard’s, Dimitris Diner, Gallo Ristorante, Genoa Deli, Little Pub, Luna Rossa, Piccolo’s, Some Things Fishy Catering, Southwest Café, Tiger’s Den, Deborah Ann’s Sweet Shoppe, Frisbie Pies, Steve’s Bagels, The Cake Box, Whistle Stop, Le Theatre du Grande Fromage, Nod Hill Brewery, Ridgefield Liquor, and Asylum Distillery — followed by an awards ceremony honoring Anita and Nick Donofrio and Kerry Anne Ducey — a live auction and of course a wonderful performance by Brian Setzer and his 16-piece big band and orchestra. We would like to thank all of our restaurant donors and sponsors: Diamond Sponsors: Addessi Jewelers, Peggy and Robert Kaufman, Berisford, Cox, Ross & Stockel Families; Gold Sponsors: Glori & Adam Norwitt, Fairfield County Bank, SpreadMusicNow.org, Allshows.com; Silver Sponsors: Rachel and Joe Sondheimer, Danielle & Scott Edwardson, An anonymous donor, with additional support from Abbey Tent & Party Rental, Campari America, Hollandia Nurseries, PepsiCo, Pera Wines, Centerpieces by Flower Girl Florist.

A big thank you to all of our wonderful Gala Committee members: Lori Berisford, Brenda Berta, Sue Buckanavage, Elaine Cox, Kerry Anne Ducey, Alex Fischetti, Christy Kinsman, Peggy Loehr, Patti Ross, Christine Santori, Geri Schneider, Sharon Shapiro, Faith Sherman, and Anne Stauff. And thank you to all who attended. The arts are a very special element of this town- it’s important to keep it alive!

Allison Stockel

Executive Director, The Ridgefield Playhouse