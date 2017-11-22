The Ridgefield Press

2K for a Cause: Video game tournament raises money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

By The Ridgefield Press on November 22, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, People, Schools · 0 Comments

Pictured, from left to right, are the top three finishers from Monday’s 2K for a Cause event at Ridgefield High School: Ryan Wadhwa, Luke McGarrity, and Isaak Lombardo.

The first annual 2K for a Cause video game tournament was held on Nov. 20 at Ridgefield High School. Gamers played the NBA 2K18 video game in a single elimination format.

Fifty players competed in the tournament, raising over $500 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The idea for the tournament was presented by Will Hunter, eSports club president, to his advisor, business teacher Jesse Peterkin.

Peterkin saw an opportunity to provide his students with a real world experience and challenged his Computer Apps classes to organize, promote and run the tournament.

RHS junior Ryan Wadhwa won the first annual tournament, receiving a $100 gift card for his victory.

