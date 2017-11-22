Giving Thanks: RHS girls soccer captains thank community for support

On behalf of the RHS Girls Soccer program we wanted to thank the Ridgefield community for their support. We’ve had historic success with FCIAC Champion Titles in 2015 and 2016 and the CIAC LL CT State Championship this year. We have plenty to be thankful for.

First, a special thank you to Dane Street, Kathy Kelley, Anthony Cataldo, Scott Glucksman and the entire Athletic Department for making sure we had field time, made it to away games, hosted best-in-state home games and we’re always taped up for action. The end of season coach buses we’re especially key to ride big to our biggest games.

A huge thank you to the merchants in town who continually support athletics at RHS. To 850° Wood Fired Restaurant and Tiger’s Den for sponsoring fundraising dinner nights. And, to Party Depot for always offering up their parking lot for the car wash. To Pamby Motors for allowing us to post our GSOCC & BSOCC home game banner. And a shout out to A-to-Z Signs for the awesome championship banner at Pamby’s!

To the residents of Ridgefield who let us wash your car and generously donate, despite not being the best wash in town. And for all of those that ate out and enjoyed dinner at 850° and Tiger’s Den on our fundraising nights. To those that came to our games, thanks for cheering us on, we like a loud crowd.

To Phil Bergen, his coaching staff and the SCOR organization. From an early age, you nurtured our passion and skills for the game. Our ability to succeed with titles these past three seasons started with you. Thank you to all the SCOR Ball Girls that supported our games.

Of course, our RHS GSOCC coaching staff lead by Iain Golding, Adam Sebastian and Alex Harrison, you guided us the past 3 years to amazing success. We are forever thankful for your belief in us.

On a more personal note, we want to thank the RHS GSOCC graduating class of 2017 and 2016. You taught us how to be winners through your example of hard work, dedication and passion. You led us to two FCIAC titles and we share this CIAC title with you.

And last but not least our families. They were the first fans, encouraged and nurtured us all along. The pasta parties, tailgates and hundreds of miles of driving around to games is all very much appreciated.

2017 RHS GSOCC Captains,

Kathryn Barlow

Emma Jacobson

Anna Landler

Erika Linke