State to alternate traffic on Route 35 Nov. 28-29

Traffic delays can be expected at the Route 35 bridge project next week.

The state Department of Transportation’s Ryan Wodjenski notified town officials Wednesday that Baier Construction, the contractor on the project, had said they plan on alternating one-way traffic next week, Tuesday, Nov. 28, through Saturday Nov. 29.

“The rest of the week should be minor impacts to traffic,” Wodjenski said.

Baier and the other contractors on the job have periodically employed alternating one-way traffic, but have mostly kept it between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to avoid delays during the commuter hours.

The project on Route 35, near the Fox Hill condominiums, is expected to be substantially complete around the end of November.

