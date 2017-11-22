Fantasy of Lights benefits Easter Seals Goodwill

Fantasy of Lights, presented by Easter Seals Goodwill Industries and sponsored by PSEG, has become a holiday tradition for thousands of families. The bright and colorful light display illuminates Lighthouse Point Park in New Haven for the holiday season.

Fantasy of Lights runs through Sunday, Dec. 31. The park opens nightly at 5 and is open until 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and until 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Each display is sponsored by an area business, corporation, individual, or organization. Many of the displays have gone green, fitted with new LED lightbulbs, saving both energy and electricity and making the displays much more vibrant.

Admission to Fantasy of Lights is $10 for passenger cars or family vans, $25 for 15-passenger mini-buses and $50 for full-sized buses. All proceeds help support Easter Seals Goodwill Industries’ mission to enhance employment, educational, social, and recreational opportunities for people with disabilities and other challenges.

More information about Fantasy of Lights is available from the Development Department at 203-752-5330 or by emailing [email protected]. The Fantasy of Lights website can be found at eastersealsgoodwill.org/fantasyoflights.