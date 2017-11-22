Swastika found drawn inside classroom door at Ridgefield High School

For the second time this school year and the fifth time since Nov. 21, 2016, the town is dealing with a display of “unacceptable incident of prejudice.”

A swastika was reportedly found drawn on the inside of a classroom door Ridgefield High School Tuesday, Nov. 21. The school had previously found a swastika etched into a table in September.

“Unfortunately another unacceptable incident of prejudice has occurred on school grounds,” said Principal Dr. Stacey Gross in a message to students, parents and faculty.

“A full investigation has just been completed and reported to the Ridgefield Police School Resource Officer,” she added.