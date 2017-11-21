The Ridgefield Press

Obituary: Bonnie J. Weston, 92, of Bethel, formerly of Ridgefield

By The Ridgefield Press on November 21, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Bonnie J. Weston, 92, of Bethel, formerly of Ridgefield, passed away on November 20, 2017. She was the loving wife of the late Stanley A. Weston.

Funeral services will be private and at the direction of the family.

Contributions in Mrs. Weston’s memory can be made to Regional Hospice and Homecare, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810, www.regionalhospicect.org or Ben’s Bells Project, 40 West Broadway Boulevard, Tucson, AZ 85701, www.bensbells.org.

Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield is in charge of funeral arrangements.

