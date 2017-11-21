Obituary: Bonnie J. Weston, 92, of Bethel, formerly of Ridgefield

Bonnie J. Weston, 92, of Bethel, formerly of Ridgefield, passed away on November 20, 2017. She was the loving wife of the late Stanley A. Weston.

Funeral services will be private and at the direction of the family.

Contributions in Mrs. Weston’s memory can be made to Regional Hospice and Homecare, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810, www.regionalhospicect.org or Ben’s Bells Project, 40 West Broadway Boulevard, Tucson, AZ 85701, www.bensbells.org.

