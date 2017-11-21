Girl Scouts of CT CEO thanks volunteers, supporters

To the Editor:

In the spirit of giving thanks, I would like to thank our amazing volunteers and supporters for all that they do to help Girl Scouts in Connecticut thrive and succeed. Without our resilient volunteers and dedicated supporters, we would not be able to serve more than 27,500 girls in the state of Connecticut.

When you volunteer your time or financially support a girl’s participation in Girl Scouts, you are setting her up for a bright future. It’s no secret that Girl Scouting works for girls, and with your help, you are encouraging girls to reach for the stars and become the future leaders of tomorrow.

Girl Scouts offers the best leadership development experience for girls in the world—one that is designed with, by, and for girls. Girl Scouting unleashes the G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) ™ in every girl, preparing her for a lifetime of leadership — from taking a night-time hike under the stars to accepting a mission on the International Space Station; from advocating for something she’s passionate about at the city council with her troop to holding a seat in Congress; from running her own cookie business today to tackling cybersecurity tomorrow.

Our work never stops, and thanks to your dedication and support, we continue to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. I wish you and yours a happy, healthy Thanksgiving. To join Girl Scouts or to learn how to support Girl Scouts of Connecticut, visit gsofct.org.

Mary Barneby

Girl Scouts of Connecticut CEO