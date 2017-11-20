Bise to close after eight years

Bise Fashionable Finds will host a customer appreciation event to mark its store closing this month.

The sale, which is being called “Sip, Shop and Smile,” will be held Friday, Nov. 24, and Saturday, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the store’s location at 109 Danbury Road.

The event is offering 20% to 70% off all merchandise. Complimentary gifts and special prizes will be given out every hour.

“I want to do something special for my loyal customers who have helped me reach my dream of opening a small women’s clothing and accessories store and serving their fancy for eight years,” said Bise owner Cassandra Van Cott.

Cott is moving to North Carolina as a senior buyer for the Biltmore Estate stores, buying for its 14-store, $32-million business.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 203-417-2238.