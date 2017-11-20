Obituary: Marjorie M. Wenzler, 84, of Ridgefield

Marjorie M. Wenzler, 84, of Ridgefield, died on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at Glen Hill Center, Danbury.

She was the wife of the late Charles J. Wenzler who died on June 27, 2017.

Mrs. Wenzler was born in Plattsburgh, NY, March 23, 1933, daughter of Clarence and Lillian (Clark) Walker. She attended New York schools.

A resident of Ridgefield for the past fifty-three years coming from Yonkers, NY, Mrs. Wenzler was a legal secretary.

She enjoyed going on vacations with her family for the past fifty years going to Stone Harbor, New Jersey, was an avid reader, a member of the Greater Danbury Legal Secretaries Association and the CT Legal Secretaries Association.

Mrs. Wenzler is survived by two daughters, Alice Dyer and Amy Mitchell both of Danbury; five grandchildren, Christopher Dyer, Brendan Dyer, Whitney Dyer, Kathryn Mitchell, Trevor Dyer and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Wenzler was predeceased by son-in-law, Danbury Mayor James E. Dyer, grandson Vincent Mitchell III and by a brother Franklyn Walker.

Funeral services will be private. There will be no calling hours. Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, handled arrangements.