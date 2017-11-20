Legionnaires, baseball players help make holidays bright

Despite the chill in the weather last weekend, members of Ridgefield’s American Legion Post 78 strung festive garlands and bows on Main, Prospector and Catoonah streets to help make the holidays bright.

The Legionnaires were assisted by volunteers who play on the Legion baseball teams.

“The Legion baseball team players make light work of decorating the lamp posts, and we are most grateful for the efforts of these young people who lend a hand to the Legionnaires every year,” said American Legion Post 78 Commander George Besse.

Throughout the year, Legion members promote a spirit of patriotism and community by sponsoring benevolent and commemorative activities, including concerts, fund raising and service projects for the town and its residents.

For more information or to become a member, contact Commander Besse at 203-438-4925 or [email protected].