Obituary: Barbara Reardon, 86, of Ridgefield

Barbara Reardon, 86, of Ridgefield, passed away on Saturday, November 18, 2017 after a brief illness. She was the loving wife of Mr. Charles (Bill) H. Reardon Jr.

Mrs. Reardon was born in Stamford, CT on May 19, 1931. Barbara attended Stamford public schools. After graduating high school, she earned an Associate’s Degree from Centenary College in Parsippany, New Jersey.

A resident of Ridgefield for the past 54 years, Barbara was the longest active member of the Ridgefield Woman’s Club, having joined the club in 1969. She was also a volunteer with Meals on Wheels and the American Red Cross, earning recognition for more than 40 years of dedicated service. Barbara was widely known for her generous service to these organizations.

Barbara enjoyed playing bridge, reading books, eating out at local restaurants and time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Mrs. Reardon is survived by her husband of 58 years, Charles and their 4 sons: Brad Reardon of Ridgefield; Chip Reardon and his wife, Wen-Ting of Danbury; Mike Reardon and his wife, Christine of Brookfield; and Tom Reardon and his wife, Tammy of New Milford. She is also survived by her 4 grandchildren, Sara, Sydney, Shayla and Michael as well as a sister, Dorothy Donohoe of Branford, CT.

Friends will be received on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment will be private and at the direction of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Ridgefield Woman’s Club: PO Box 288, Ridgefield, CT 06877.