AAA Northeast holds teen safety summit

New and prospective drivers ages 15 to 19 are invited to attend AAA Northeast’s half-day teen safety summit, AAA to (Gen) Z for a discussion on the risks and challenges that teen drivers face on Dec. 6, from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at the Four Points Sheraton in Meriden. It’s also open educators, coaches, law enforcement and traffic safety stakeholders — anyone who want to explore the challenges teens and young adults face behind the wheel today.

“Although our forum is on a school day, we’re encouraging parents and educators to treat this as an enrichment learning experience or health class field trip for teens,” said Fran Mayko, AAA Northeast’s public affairs specialist, who is coordinating the forum. “What makes this forum so interesting is we have a strong slate of speakers who’ll discuss topics not typically covered in driver education classes.”

Subject experts will lead interactive discussions to engage youth and leave attendees with the resources to lead conversations within their own schools, organizations, and communities. They include:

Tim Hollister, lawyer, author, and a creator of CT’s Graduated Driver’s Licensing law;

Filmmaker Joni Siani, who’ll discuss Celling Your Soul — Technology Addiction & Driving;

Dr. David Shapiro, St. Francis Hospital, Hartford, who’ll discuss Dazed, Confused & Driving: Pot & Teen Driving — his research on the impact of marijuana use on teen driving;

Evan Levene, AAA Allied Driving Instructor, who’ll discuss Fatal Distraction: ADD & Teen Driving, — his personal experience on how anxiety and ADD impacts teen drivers

Leah Walton, Traffic Safety Advocate, National Transportation Safety Board, who’ll discuss a Crash Course in Drowsy Driving, — the impact of sleep deprivation on driving;

Colleen Sheehey-Church, National President, MADD who’ll be the lunch speaker.

To register, visit aaa.com/aaatoz or email Fran Mayko at [email protected]