Bridge is open, but 35 will still have alternating traffic days

The new Route 35 bridge has re-opened two-way traffic, but state officials say work on the project — and periodic alternating one-way traffic — will continue as the contractor tears down the “temporary bridge” that was created to serve a second lane of traffic during the months that work closed first one and then the other lane on the old bridge.

But, the bridge is carrying traffic. Some work will continue.

“Beam rail, pavement markings and plug joints next week,” John Dunham of the state Department of Transportation told The Press in an e-mail this weekend.

“After that the contractor will work through the winter months to demolish the temporary road and bridge. This will require some alternating one-way traffic.”

The Ridgefield Police said Friday that alternating one-way traffic was expected Monday , Nov. 20, from 8:30 to 5:30 and Tuesday, Nov. 21, from 8:30 to 6:30.

Landscaping and clean up is expected to be finished in the spring.