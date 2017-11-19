Ridgefield fourth at State Open swim meet

Coming off a second-place effort at the Class LL meet, the Ridgefield High girls swim team ended its season with another impressive performance.

The Tigers scored 341 points to finish fourth at the State Open championship, which took place Saturday at Yale University in New Haven. Ridgefield was six points ahead of fifth-place Weston (335) and just three points behind third-place Staples (344).

Greenwich, the FCIAC and Class LL champion, added a third-straight postseason title by finishing first with 633.5 points. Cheshire was second with 477 points.

After registering no points at the diving portion of the meet on Thursday, Ridgefield scored in each of the 11 swimming events Saturday.

Anna Turner had the best individual finish for the Tigers, placing third in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:52.43.

Ridgefield also got top-10 finishes from Micaela O’Malley in the 100 freestyle (sixth, 52.79), Julia Weiner in the 100 backstroke (ninth, 59.03), and Turner in the 500 freestyle (ninth, 5:09:36)

Adding points with top-24 finishes for the Tigers were Stephanie Bishop in the 200 freestyle (17th, 1:57.68) and the 500 freestyle (16th, 5:16.48); Weiner in the 200 individual medley (14th, 2:12.08); Jenna Leonard in the 100 breaststroke (11th, 1:07.53); Hannah Snyder in the 50 freestyle (11th, 24.46) and the 100 freestyle (16th, 53.57); Elissa Clancy in the 100 butterfly (16th, 59.53) and the 100 breaststroke (20th, 1:09.88); and Hanna Sotolongo in the 100 breaststroke (21st, 1:09.89).

All three Ridgefield relays contributed top-six finishes. Leading the way was the 400 freestyle relay team of O’Malley, Snyder, Bishop and Turner, which placed third with a time of 3:30.55.

Leonard, Snyder, Bishop and Turner finished fifth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:38.07), while Weiner, Leonard, Clancy and O’Malley were sixth in the 200 medley relay (1:49.76).