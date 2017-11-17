Obituary: John Flannery

John Anthony Flannery

June 6, 1933-Nov 6, 2017

“…a man in whom there is no guile…” John 1:47

To all who knew Jack, he is remembered as one-of-a-kind. A man who would put others at ease in his company by making them feel welcomed, valued and loved. Jack’s patient, kind and thoughtful temperament blessed all of his relationships — with family, friends and even strangers. The warmth of his smile and his relentless sense of humor were infectious.

Jack served as president of Gideons International, was an Elder at Church on Higher Ground conducting services in Ridgefield, and his faith remained his cornerstone until his last breath. With a deep love for God and country, he served in the US Navy aboard the USS Intrepid, USS Newport News and USS Ticonderoga.

Jack was a successful entrepreneur and owner of Ridge Typographers for 32 years. He always made time for a myriad of hobbies and interests, and when he set his hand to something, the results were remarkably beautiful. His fine carpentry, the brushwork in his paintings, the intricacy of his stained glass projects, even the mastery of his pool skills as he won tournament after tournament at Founder’s Hall in Ridgefield. He was also an avid golfer, gourmet cook and winemaker.

Jack is survived by his wife Elaine, and his three daughters. Lori Holland of Smithfield, RI, Teri Russo of Frisco, TX and Karen Zacaroli of Montvale, NJ. He also enjoyed seven grandchildren, Melissa, Cara, Matthew, Benjamin, Sarah, Jack and Claire.

A man of integrity and accomplishment, Jack will be remembered most for the depth and authenticity of his care for every person he knew.

A memorial celebration of Jack’s life will be held December 9, 2017 at the Lounsbury House, 316 Main Street, Ridgefield, CT at 2 PM.

