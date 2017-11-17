The Ridgefield Press

Cops report three more stolen cars

Ridgefield police are investigating the thefts of three vehicles that were stolen from Nod Road, High Ridge, and Ashbee Lane this past week.

Report of the thefts came from the department’s official Facebook page, posted at 1:25 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16.

Police said the cars were stolen overnight hours.

“We would like to remind everyone to lock your vehicles and remove all valuables,” the department said in the statement.

“Please report any suspicious activity to the Ridgefield Police Department at 203-438-6531 or dial 911 in the event of an emergency.”

The thefts brings the total number of stolen cars in town to 14 for the year — 12 more than were reported in 2016.

Police believe the leap is being caused by a gang of teenagers out of Waterbury who target unlocked cars in affluent towns.  

