Fairfield Museum seeks entries for IMAGES photography contest

The Fairfield Museum & History Center invites the public to submit photographs to the tenth annual IMAGES Juried Photography Show, which celebrates the work of regional photographers. Submissions through the contest website will be accepted from Dec. 1, 2017 through Jan. 22, 2018.

A jury will select about 40 photographs for exhibition at the Fairfield Museum from March 1 to April 15, 2018. IMAGES 2018 provides an opportunity for artists to connect with prominent collectors, gallery owners, fellow photographers, and the public. Two grand prize winners will be selected, one Professional/Serious Amateur and one Student. The award for the Professional/Serious Amateur winner is a gallery show in Southport Galleries, and the Student Grand Prize winner will receive a portfolio review with a professional in the photography field.

Artists must reside in CT, NY, RI, or MA and may submit up to 10 images under one the following two designations: Professional/Serious Amateur or Student (active student under 24 years of age). The categories for photographs are Landscape, Portrait, Architecture, Nature and Abstract. Photographs must depict reality and cannot be manipulated to add or subtract major elements that alter that reality.

All competition entries must be submitted online, and must be received by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. In addition, photographers entering the contest will be able to include their photographs into a “Viewer’s Choice” contest. Voting will take place on the contest website and the Museum will award one spot in the show to the “Viewer’s Choice” winner. For details visit gogophotocontest.com/fairfieldmuseumimages2018.

The opening reception for IMAGES 2018 will be held in conjunction with Fairfield County’s Giving Day on Thursday, March 1, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Fairfield Museum, 370 Beach Road in Fairfield. IMAGES 2018 is presented in memory of Marcia B. Saft. A former Fairfield Museum Board Member and devoted community leader and philanthropist, Marcia Saft (1945-2016) was an enthusiastic supporter of Fairfield’s history and artistic legacy. IMAGES 2018 is presented with additional thanks to Southport Galleries.

For more information, call 203-259-1598 or visit Fairfieldhistory.org.