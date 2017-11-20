The Ridgefield Press

Addessi Jewelers kicks off 70th anniversary celebration with Whip party

By The Ridgefield Press on November 20, 2017

Erin and Makayla from Whip Salon and Suzanne Brennan of Addessi Jewelers help give Kate Addessi Melo a blow dry.

Addessi Jewelers will kick off its 70th year anniversary celebration with a “Bejeweled Try-on” party Thursday, Nov. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. at its storefront located at 387 Main Street.

The party will feature members from Whip Salon who will demonstrate the newest in hair and makeup trends while shoppers try on gems from around the globe.

Just for stopping by, shoppers will receive a $100 voucher toward purchase and a complimentary gift for posting a holiday glam look on Instagram with #AddessiJewelers.

For more information, call Kate Addessi Melo at 203-438-6549 or visit www.addessi.jewelers.com or www.whipsalon.com.

The Ridgefield Press

