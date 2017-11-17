The Ridgefield Press

Thanksgiving week traffic: State schedules four days of alternating stops at Route 35 bridge site

By The Ridgefield Press on November 17, 2017

Traffic delays can be expected at the Route 35 bridge project four of the next five days.

According to Ridgefield Police Capt. Bryan Terzian, the state will be alternating traffic near the Fox Hill condominiums today — Friday, Nov. 17 — from 8:30 to 4:30 and then again tomorrow — Saturday, Nov. 18 — from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The state will also alternate traffic two days next week: Monday, Nov. 20, from 8:30 to 5:30 and Tuesday, Nov. 21, from 8:30 to 6:30.

The project on Route 35 was reported to be substantially complete around the end of November.

Read more about the project in next week’s Ridgefield Press.

 

Previous Post Letter: Little correlation between good signs and election success
The Ridgefield Press

