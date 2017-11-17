Traffic delays can be expected at the Route 35 bridge project four of the next five days.

According to Ridgefield Police Capt. Bryan Terzian, the state will be alternating traffic near the Fox Hill condominiums today — Friday, Nov. 17 — from 8:30 to 4:30 and then again tomorrow — Saturday, Nov. 18 — from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The state will also alternate traffic two days next week: Monday, Nov. 20, from 8:30 to 5:30 and Tuesday, Nov. 21, from 8:30 to 6:30.

The project on Route 35 was reported to be substantially complete around the end of November.

Read more about the project in next week’s Ridgefield Press.