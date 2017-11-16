Fire crews fight blaze at Encampment Place

UPDATE (10:05 p.m.) — Two tankers and one fire engine have left the scene at Encampment Place and are back in service, the fire department reports.

Firefighters from Ridgefield and Danbury are still working to put out a fire at 4 Encampment Place.

The blaze has reportedly engulfed the home but the family and its pets escaped safely to another house in the neighborhood.

Fire police have blocked off the intersection of Old Trolley Road and Encampment Place as tankers and engines fight the fire. Fire police are also directing traffic on Old George Washington Road and Ridgebury Road.

A call was made early for Georgetown and Wilton tankers to assist with the blaze.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Check back in at theridgefieldpress.com for more updates.