Time to swear in: 10 Democrats join six town boards

In an historic ceremony at Town Hall on Nov. 15, 10 Democrats we’re sworn in to new terms on six town boards. Pictured, flanked by Democratic Registrar of Voters Cindy Bruno on left and by First Selectman Rudy Marconi on the right, the newly sworn officials from left to right: Steve Saloom, Board of Police Commissioners; Mark Seavy, Zoning Board of Appeals; Jeff Lundberg and Anne Cutter, Board Of Assessment Appeals; Amy Macartney Freidenrich, Board of Finance; Kathleen Holz, Carina Borgia-Drake and Doug Silver, Board of Education; Terry Bearden-Rettger, Zoning Board Of Appeals; and Joe Dowdell, Planning & Zoning Commission. Four other Democrats elected on Nov. 7, and separately sworn in earlier this week, are not pictured: Sean Connelly, Board of Finance; Margaret Stamatis, Board of Education; Joe Fossi and Charles Robbins, Planning & Zoning Commission. “Congratulations to these great elected Democrats and to the Republicans also sworn in this evening or earlier this week — may they all serve in good health and govern wisely and successfully for the benefit of our entire town,” said Alex Harris of the Democratic Town Committee.