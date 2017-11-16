Silver Platter Foundation to host guest bartender event tonight, Nov. 16

The Silver Platter Foundation will host a guest bartender event on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Gallo Restaurant. The Silver Platter Foundation was created by Ridgefield’s Rachel Langberg to honor the memory of her sister, Hillary Silver, who lost a devastating nine-year battle with Multiple Myeloma in 2015. The treatments required to manage this incurable and painful disease often become a full time job, and families battling the disease require as much help and support as they can get.

The Foundation provides goods and services to families affected by adult blood cancers with children living at home. To learn more or make a donation visit silverplatterfoundation.org.