Henny Penny Farm to host Hootenanny Tuesday

November 16, 2017

Henny Penny Farm will be holding its second annual Hootenanny and Potluck community celebration on Tuesday, Nov. 21, from 6 to 9 p.m.

This pre-holiday festival showcases Henny Penny Farm — Ridgefield’s local farm, and features live music, farm games, and plenty of food.

Attendees will enjoy the recently restored 1725 barn and a fire pit on site. They will also be able to see the farm’s animals, including goats, sheep, chickens and rabbits. A raffle will offer prizes; two tickets are included in the ticket price and additional tickets will be available for purchase. Beer tastings from local breweries will provide tasty adult beverages.

Tickets can be purchased on the farm’s website —  hennypennyfarmct.com — and more information can be found by emailing [email protected] or by calling 203-297-5995.

