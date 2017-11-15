Ridgefield beats Glastonbury on PKs, advances to state finals

The Ridgefield High girls soccer team is heading to the state finals for the third straight year.

Only this time, the Tigers made sure they would be facing a different opponent.

Following 100 minutes of scoreless soccer (80 minutes of regulation and two 10-minute overtimes), seventh-seed Ridgefield disposed of sixth-seed Glastonbury, 1-0 (4-2 on penalty kicks), in the Class LL semifinals Wednesday night at Municipal Stadium in Waterbury.

Glastonbury was the three-time defending Class LL champion, beating Ridgefield in the finals the past two years.

Searching for their first state championship in program history, the Tigers will meet conference rival Staples in the title game on Saturday (Nov. 18) at West Haven High School at 1 p.m. Staples, the fourth seed, defeated eighth-seed Darien, 3-2, in the other semifinal Wednesday.

The Wreckers have beaten Ridgefield twice this fall: 2-0 during the regular season and 1-0 in the FCIAC semifinals.

In finally getting past Glastonbury, the Tigers got a great effort from junior goalie Lauren Castle, who made a number of superb stops, including a save on a free kick late in the second overtime.

