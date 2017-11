School calendar: Aug. 30 start, June 13 tentative last day

The 2018-19 school year will start on Thursday, Aug. 30, for kindergartners, elementary and middle school students, and high school freshmen. Sophomores, juniors and seniors at the high school will start on Friday, Aug. 31.

Student holidays are Labor Day, Sept. 3; Rosh Hashanah, Sept. 10; a professional development day for teachers, early dismissal for students, Sept. 13; Yom Kippur, Sept. 19; Columbus Day, Oct. 8; professional development for teachers, early dismissal for students, Oct. 11; professional development for teachers, no school Nov. 6; Veterans Day, Nov. 12; early dismissal Nov. 21; Thanksgiving recess, Nov. 22-23; professional development day for teachers, early dismissal, Dec. 13; early dismissal, Dec. 21; winter recess, Dec. 24-31; New Year’s Day, Jan. 1; professional development for teachers, early dismissal for students, Jan. 10; Martin Luther King’s birthday, Jan. 21; professional development for teachers, early dismissal for students, Feb. 14; February recess, Feb. 15; Presidents Day, Feb. 18; professional development day for teachers, no school for students, Feb. 19; professional development day for teachers, early dismissal for students, March 14; professional development day for teachers, early dismissal for students, April 12; spring recess, April 15-19; Good Friday, April 19; and Memorial Day, May 27.

The tentative last day of school is June 13, depending on the number of days schools close due to weather.

The calendar includes four full professional development days, with seven early dismissals. There are 181 student days, and 187 teacher days.