HAN’s ‘Election Night’ highest rated of the fall season

HAN Network’s live Election Night broadcast reached highest-rated HAN broadcast of the 2017 fall season, ahead of next week’s Turkey Bowl.

Hosted and produced by Kate Czaplinski and John Kovach, HAN Election Night was watched by viewers all around Fairfield and New Haven counties, including those gathered at political party headquarters.

The two-hour broadcast featured results and analysis from the staff and editors of HAN’s 12 community newspapers.

“We are very proud of our election night broadcasts and our local political coverage in general,” said Martin V. Hersam, HAN Network CEO. “Kate and John do a great job on air and producing the broadcasts. Our broadcast production and graphics staff are critical to quality of the entire project. Ultimately, our editors and reporters out in the field are what give us the ability to put all the races in an compelling context for our viewers.”

HAN will be live-streaming the Darien-New Canaan Turkey Bowl on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23.