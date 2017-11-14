Zoners draft approval for Circle Drive bed and breakfast

There goes the neighborhood.

Despite months of resistance from residents, Circle Drive is getting a bed and breakfast.

The town’s Planning and Zoning Commission motioned to draft a resolution of approval for Cathy and Tom Savoca’s application to convert their home into a two-bedroom bed and breakfast that they intend to name Front Porch Farms.

The decision came after 40-plus people gave six hours of feedback over the course of three public hearings.

A majority of the speakers opposed the application but that wasn’t enough to halt the commission’s decision to move the project forward Tuesday night.

The vote to go forward with the approval was 6-1 with commissioner Stephen Cole casting the lone dissenting vote and Mark Zeck abstaining.