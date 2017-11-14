Ridgefield second at Class LL girls swim championship

It’s an annual tradition: With Greenwich usually uncatchable, the most interesting question at the Class LL girls swimming championship is which team will finish second.

For the third straight season, the answer was Ridgefield.

The Tigers accumulated 535 points to finish a distant second to Greenwich (828 points) at the Class LL meet Tuesday night at Wesleyan University in Middletown.

Staples was third with 475 points, followed by Brien McMahon (397) and Trumbull (369.5) to round out the top five.

Junior Anna Turner provided the lone first-place finish for Ridgefield, winning the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 1:51.25. Greenwich senior Lillian Clisham was close behind in a time of 1:51.41.

Fellow junior Jenna Leonard added a second-place finish for the Tigers in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:06.09. Greenwich freshman Meghan Lynch won the event in a Class LL record time of 1:03.14.

Turner also excelled in the 500-yard freestyle, placing third in 5:06.42.

Senior Micaela O’Malley, junior Julia Weiner and freshman Stephanie Bishop contributed top-eight finishes in two events apiece for Ridgefield. O’Malley placed fifth in the 100-yard freestyle (53.01) and seventh in the 50-yard freestyle (24.58); Weiner was fifth in the 200-yard individual medley (2:12.37) and sixth in the 100-yard backstroke (59.06); and Bishop finished fifth in the 200-yard freestyle (1:56.29) and sixth in the 500-yard freestyle (5:11.49).

Also placing in the top eight for the Tigers were junior Elissa Clancy (sixth, 59.01) in the 100-yard butterfly and sophomore Hanna Sotolongo (fifth, 1:09.26) in the 100-yard breaststroke.

All three Ridgefield relays finished in the top three, led by the 400-yard freestyle team of O’Malley, Hannah Snyder, Bishop, and Turner, which tied Staples for second place with a time of 3:30.84.

Weiner, Leonard, Clancy, and O’Malley combined to finish third in the 200-yard medley relay (1:48.64), and Leonard, Snyder, Bishop, and Turner were third in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:38.26).

Snyder won the B Final to finish ninth overall in the 50 freestyle (24.35) and also placed 1oth in the 100 freestyle (53.44).

Adding points for Ridgefield with top-24 individual finishes were Rylie Giles in the 200 freestyle (11th, 2:00.20) and the 500 freestyle (11th, 5:19.91); Jenna Budicini in the 200 IM (13th, 2:15.57); Leonard in the 100 freestyle (18th, 55.03); and Clancy (ninth, 1:08.87) in the 100 breaststroke.