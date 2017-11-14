Obituary: Russell Scott, gentle soul, longtime Ridgefielder

The term “gentle soul” is a most apt description for Russell L. Scott who passed away on November 5th 2017 at Danbury Hospital after a brief illness. He was 60-years-old. A celebration of his life will take place on Friday, November 17th, at 4:00 PM, at 421 Main Street after a brief graveside burial at Maplewood Cemetery commencing at 3:00 PM.

Many in the Ridgefield community knew “Russ” as he was affectionately called. He always was eager to greet people, say a kind word, and smile. He attended various groups run by the Sphere Program that provides services for individuals with developmental disabilities. He valued his friends above all else and would frequently invite them over to his house to watch movies and to share soda and chips. He was always willing to ask people how they were doing and was genuinely concerned about their welfare. Never aggressive, never mean spirited, he truly was a living example of the “gentle soul.”

Sometimes we look for large and notable achievements in marking someone’s life. However, too often we fail to notice the most important characteristic of any person — their kindness and concern for others. In this, few could equal Russ. He cared about others and valued beyond all else when others showed care and concern for him. He was above all a true friend to those who knew him.

The death of Russ brings to an end a long line of Scott family descendants. The Scott family that has been part of the Ridgefield community for over 200 years.

With Russ’s death, our community has lost a bit of its friendly and gentle quality. A notable quality that Russ possessed that is in short supply in a too often divisive world. A quality that is an asset to any community…he will be missed.

Russ was a gentleman with old school values. In an impersonal digital age, Russ valued personal touches like sending cards and noting every holiday with a small gift, hand writing letters, and speaking by phone-which was often. Russ never failed to acknowledge and appreciate every person who crossed his path. Russ was a very kind and caring gentleman which made him a great friend; he solved many problems by simply listening to others over Oreo cookies and milk on his couch. Russ loved his cat, Passions, and spoiled her constantly throughout the day with treats. Russ also enjoyed the pampering and adulation that he received regularly from Shine Salon.

To walk in the community with Russ was at first an exercise in patience and ultimately a lesson on how to be the finest of human beings.

Russ knew everyone — remembered names and details of the lives of each person he took the time to engage with; the waitress at Dimitris, the person bagging his groceries at Stop and Shop, the pharmacist at Bissell’s, the police officer directing traffic on the corner, or simply a random stranger on a bench at Ballard Park.

Russ was the finest example of how to genuinely care for and touch the humanity that resides in each of us. And so many gestures that said I see you. I care about you.

Russ, wherever you have landed, whether it be a posh casino with five bingo cards — each only one number away from the big win, an indulgent hair salon where you are receiving the most fabulous of hair styles or simply resting in peace next to the mother that you so adored, you should know what a true treasure you were. Russ — you have made a difference to so many people, you did matter and you will always be remembered!

Submitted by friends of Russell L. Scott.