Final weekend of The Children’s Hour

This weekend is the last for audiences to see the Ridgefield High School production of The Children’s Hour, presented on Nov. 17 and 18 in the high school’s Anne S. Richardson Auditorium at 7:30 both evenings.

The drama unfolds in the early 1930s in the fictional New England town of Lancet, where two schoolteachers are the victims of a rumor spread by a student and her grandmother. The lie challenges the values of the town and the school benefactors, leaving the teachers in a situation from which they cannot recover. The Lillian Hellman drama is directed by Sherry Cox and features Bea Altopp as Mary, Eleanor Andresen as Karen, Emily Parker as Martha, Evan Smolin as Dr. Cardin, Lucy Basile as Mrs. Tilford, Lane Murdock as Mrs. Mortar, and Annabel Briody as Rosalie. The stage manager is Claire McLoughlin. This RHS production has mature themes and content.

The snow date for both shows this weekend is Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students with school ID and for seniors age 60-plus. Ridgefield seniors who have a Gold Card may enjoy one show for free, but must have the Gold Card with them for admission. Tickets will be sold at the door until show time. Online sales at rhsperformingarts.info/.