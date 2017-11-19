Library Lines: Library Days returns to Books on the Common

If you are one of the more than 200 people who enjoyed Roz Chast’s presentation last week, you know exactly how precious is the partnership between Books on the Common and the Ridgefield Library. Together we bring Ridgefield’s and other readers dozens of author and book events each year, an extraordinary treat for a town our size. Now the time is nigh for you to support both the bookstore and the library to ensure that these wonderful opportunities continue.

The annual Library Days at Books on the Common will take place Thanksgiving weekend. Just show your Ridgefield Library card at the cash register, and 15% of the proceeds of your purchase will be donated by the bookstore to the library.

Store hours are Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ridgefield residents who do not have a card may register for a library card at the circulation desk — all that is needed is proof of residence. For more information, call 203-438-9100.

Your support of local businesses like Books on the Common and the bookstore’s support of the library help keep Ridgefield an exceptional place to live, at the holidays and year-round.

Mary Rindfleisch is assistant director at the Ridgefield Library. She may be reached at 203-438-2282, ext. 11009.